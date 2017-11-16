Merced police ask public’s help finding man who assaulted security guard during theft

A thief pepper-sprayed a security guard Wednesday while stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from Kohl’s Department store at the Merced Mall, the Police Department reported.
Police said the unidentified man “also physically assaulted” the store employee around 1 p.m. Wednesday while trying to make his getaway. The employee is expected to recover from the injuries suffered in during the incident.
No arrests have been made.
Investigators on Thursday released an image taken from a surveillance camera hoping someone from the public can identify the man and come forward with information leading to his capture.
Never miss a local story.
Merced Police ask anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Richter at 209-388-7801 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
Comments