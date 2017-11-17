Seven people arrested in Merced County probation sweep

Seven people were arrested in Merced County during a "compliance sweep" on Thursday and Friday, according to the Merced County Probation Department.
The sweep started at 3 p.m. Thursday and ended at 1 a.m. Friday, according to officials, and netted 12 firearms, a set of brass knuckles, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Officers said they arrested the following men:
Jose Manuel Alvarez, 31, of Los Banos — Suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale of more than a pound, being felon in possession of firearm and violation of probation.
Lee Thao, 31, of Merced — Suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms, possession of burglary tools, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of a controlled substance and for an outstanding warrant.
Stephon Graham, 28, of Planada — Suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearm and participation in a criminal street gang.
Seth Rodriguez, 26 — Suspicion of possession of brass knuckles
Three other people were arrested on misdemeanor warrants, officers said, and were cited and released at the scene.
Several agencies collaborated for the sweep, according to Chief Probation Officer Jeff Kettering. “By bringing together resources and working together, we can do our part in keeping our community safer," he said in a news release.
Participating in the sweep were the U.S. Marshals Service, Merced County Sheriff’s Office, Merced Police Department, Livingston Police Department and UC Merced Police Department, according to a news release.
