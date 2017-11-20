Devon Tarrell Crocketts
Devon Tarrell Crocketts Merced County Sheriff’s Office
Devon Tarrell Crocketts Merced County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Homicide suspect arrested at gunpoint in Merced County, CHP reports

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

November 20, 2017 10:02 AM

A 23-year-old Fresno man suspected of killing a woman in a Concord hotel room was arrested a gunpoint early Monday outside Atwater, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Devon Tarrell Crocketts was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Monday near the Atwater-Merced Expressway on southbound Highway 99 in Merced County, CHP Officer Eric Zuniga said in a telephone interview.

Officers received a call just after midnight from Concord Police Department investigators naming Crocketts as a suspect in the death of a woman at a Best Western hotel on Clayton Road from Sunday. Investigators believe the woman killed may have been Crockett’s girlfriend, the CHP said.

Officers traced Crocketts’ cellphone to the area of Highway 99 in Merced County. CHP officers quickly spotted a 2015 blue Chrysler 200 driven by Crocketts. Officers stopped the car along the highway and arrested Crocketts at gunpoint, Zuniga confirmed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Crocketts also was wanted on a felony warrant out of Fresno, the CHP said. Details of the warrant were not immediately available.

Officers said Crocketts would be turned over to the Concord Police Department.

This is a developing story.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

    Two short social media videos played a small but pivotal role breaking a case against two men who robbed three stores in less than an hour last year in Merced County. Video from the Merced County District Attorney's Office

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 0:25

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced
Officer-involved shooting in Atwater 0:31

Officer-involved shooting in Atwater
One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced 0:50

One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced

View More Video