Crime

Atwater suspect not the ‘brightest,’ police say when he returns to crime scene

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

November 20, 2017 01:44 PM

A 35-year-old Delhi man was arrested early Sunday after police said he smashed a pawn shop window then returned to the scene while police still were at the shop investigating the damage, the Police Department reported.

“Some criminals aren’t the brightest people,” Chief Samuel Joseph told the Sun-Star in a telephone interview. “It’s an old cliche, the criminal always returns to the scene. That’s what this guy actually did.”

Before smashing the window of The Pawn Shop on Broadway Avenue, Benjamin M. Vaughan apparently asked a nearby witness “want to see me break this window,” officers reported. The witnesses apparently recorded Vaughan damaging the window, according to police.

Damage to the front window was estimated to be more than $1,000, officers said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officer Evan Pitney was reviewing the video of the incident when Vaughan “strolled past the business and was identified by the witness,” police said.

He was arrested without incident. Police said Vaughan denied any involvement in smashing the window even after police told him he was caught on camera.

Joseph said Vaughan has a history of vandalism in Atwater.

Vaughan was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of damaging more than $1,000 in property, a felony. He remained in custody Monday.

Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

    Two short social media videos played a small but pivotal role breaking a case against two men who robbed three stores in less than an hour last year in Merced County. Video from the Merced County District Attorney's Office

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 0:25

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced
Officer-involved shooting in Atwater 0:31

Officer-involved shooting in Atwater
One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced 0:50

One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced

View More Video