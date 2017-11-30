Merced man crashes into house, police car while driving drunk, backward, police say

A 37-year-old Merced man was arrested late Wednesday after police said he crashed into a house and a police car while driving drunk - and backward.
Rogelio Solorio also crashed into two cars, including an Atwater police cruiser - also while driving in reserve, Chief Samuel Joseph told the Sun-Star.
Atwater police spotted a white Chevrolet Tahoe crash into several trash cans on the side of the road and a parked sedan in the 100 block of Juniper Avenue around 9:08 p.m., the police chief said.
The driver, later identified by police as Solorio, then reversed when the officer attempted a traffic stop and the Tahoe crashed into the police car, Joseph said.
"The vehicle continued traveling in reverse as it turned north onto Shaffer Road and then veered west onto Kadota Avenue," Joseph said.
While still driving backward, the Tahoe slammed into a house in the 100 block of Kadota, causing major damage to the residence.
There were no injuries reported, police said.
Investigators said Solorio smelled strongly of alcoholic beverages and said his eyes were watery and bloodshot. His blood-alcohol level was measured at .20, more than double the legal limit of .08, according to police.
He was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of a string of misdemeanor allegations, including driving under the influence of alcohol causing damage, hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license in connection with a prior drunken-driving conviction, according to booking records.
Jail records show Solorio previously was arrested Dec. 4, 2016, on suspicion of drunken driving.
He remained in custody Thursday morning in Merced County with bail set at more than, $8,000.
