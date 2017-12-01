Two men arrested for robbing Merced County Motel 6 locations

Two men were arrested in Santa Nella for robberies in the early morning hours Friday, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
Employees of the Motel 6 in the 28000 block of Gonzaga Road reported a man stole about $200 at gunpoint about 2 a.m. before fleeing in a white Ford F-150, deputies said.
While deputies were taking a report at the first Motel 6, employees at another in the 12000 block of Highway 33 reported being robbed, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies in the area traveled along Highway 140 towards Interstate 5 and found a white F-150 at a gas station along 140, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies waited for more officers before approaching the truck, according to sheriff's office, and arrested Adam Torres, 29, of Newman and Carlos Torres, 19, of Gustine. The deputies also found "several hundred dollars" and a silver handgun.
A witness identified both men, deputies said, and both subjects confessed to the robberies.
Both suspects were booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of robbery, according to deputies. They are held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to jail records.
