Adam Torres, 29, of Newman
Adam Torres, 29, of Newman Merced County Sheriff's Office
Adam Torres, 29, of Newman Merced County Sheriff's Office

Crime

Two men arrested for robbing Merced County Motel 6 locations

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

December 01, 2017 01:54 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Two men were arrested in Santa Nella for robberies in the early morning hours Friday, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

Employees of the Motel 6 in the 28000 block of Gonzaga Road reported a man stole about $200 at gunpoint about 2 a.m. before fleeing in a white Ford F-150, deputies said.

While deputies were taking a report at the first Motel 6, employees at another in the 12000 block of Highway 33 reported being robbed, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies in the area traveled along Highway 140 towards Interstate 5 and found a white F-150 at a gas station along 140, the sheriff's office said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deputies waited for more officers before approaching the truck, according to sheriff's office, and arrested Adam Torres, 29, of Newman and Carlos Torres, 19, of Gustine. The deputies also found "several hundred dollars" and a silver handgun.

A witness identified both men, deputies said, and both subjects confessed to the robberies.

Both suspects were booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of robbery, according to deputies. They are held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to jail records.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

    Two short social media videos played a small but pivotal role breaking a case against two men who robbed three stores in less than an hour last year in Merced County. Video from the Merced County District Attorney's Office

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 0:25

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced
Officer-involved shooting in Atwater 0:31

Officer-involved shooting in Atwater
One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced 0:50

One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced

View More Video