Merced Police place crime tape in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

Crime

Man shot and killed in Merced. Police seek public's help

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsun-star.com

December 04, 2017 01:38 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A man in his 40s was found dead Friday, the apparent victim of a gunshot wound in a hotel room in South Merced, the Police Department reported Monday.

Few details were released.

The man, whose name has not been released, was found just after 11 p.m. Friday at a hotel room in the 1200 block of V Street in Merced, police said in a brief news release.

"Officers determined that the man had been shot," police said. "Investigators are currently following up on several leads."

Lt. Don King said investigators formally have declared the case a homicide.

No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-4707 or the tipster line at 209-385-7826. You can send an anonymous text to the Police Department at "TIP441" (847411) and include the word "Compvip as the keyword in the text message.

