Issac Maldonado, 22, of Livingston
Issac Maldonado, 22, of Livingston Merced Police Department
Issac Maldonado, 22, of Livingston Merced Police Department

Crime

Driver suspected in hit-and-run wreck that killed Merced 3-year-old arrested

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

December 06, 2017 08:42 AM

The driver of the vehicle that struck and killed a Merced 3-year-old was arrested on Tuesday night.

Issac Maldonado, 22, of Livingston, was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

Dayveonna Polk died on Tuesday morning, a day after she was struck by a Honda Accord while crossing 18th Street with her mother and siblings.

Tuesday night at 9 p.m., Maldonado was arrested and the Accord police believe was involved in the incident was recovered.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

    Two short social media videos played a small but pivotal role breaking a case against two men who robbed three stores in less than an hour last year in Merced County. Video from the Merced County District Attorney's Office

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 0:25

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced
Officer-involved shooting in Atwater 0:31

Officer-involved shooting in Atwater
One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced 0:50

One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced

View More Video