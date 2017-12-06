Driver suspected in hit-and-run wreck that killed Merced 3-year-old arrested

The driver of the vehicle that struck and killed a Merced 3-year-old was arrested on Tuesday night.
Issac Maldonado, 22, of Livingston, was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.
Dayveonna Polk died on Tuesday morning, a day after she was struck by a Honda Accord while crossing 18th Street with her mother and siblings.
Tuesday night at 9 p.m., Maldonado was arrested and the Accord police believe was involved in the incident was recovered.
