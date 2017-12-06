He was naked, high on meth and punching his own car in Atwater traffic, police say

A naked 39-year-old Fresno man high on methamphetamine was captured Tuesday night in Atwater after police found him driving through traffic hallucinating, talking to himself and punching his windshield, Atwater police reported.
Alfredo Orozco was "buck naked" while driving in the area of Applegate Road and Bell Lane in Atwater, Police Chief Samuel Joseph told the Sun-Star in a telephone interview.
Multiple drivers called 911 just before 7 p.m. Tuesday to report a man in a gray 2002 Dodge Durango "driving erratically."
"He was weaving in and out of traffic lanes, stopping in the middle of traffic, stopping at green lights," Joseph told the Sun-Star. "It was extremely dangerous behavior. "
Several callers followed the pickup truck driver, who later was identified by police as Orozco. Officers spotted his truck in the area of Olive Avenue and Winton Way.
"He wasn't wearing a stitch of clothing and was inside his vehicle having a full conversation with himself and punching the windshield and roof of his vehicle," Joseph said.
Orozco was detained without incident and discovered to be "extremely under the influence" of methamphetamine, according to police.
Joseph said Orozco's level of intoxication prevented officers from questioning him.
"I'm just grateful to our officers for doing a great job and getting him off the streets before anyone was hurt," Joseph said. "In my opinion, they very likely saved his life and probably someone else's as well."
Joseph also praised the citizens who alerted police to the situation.
Orozco was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and indecent exposure, both misdemeanors. He remained in custody Wednesday on more than $6,000 bail, according to jail records.
