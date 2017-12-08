Man who was found dead in V Street hotel room identified by coroner

The man who was found shot to death in a South Merced hotel room has been identified, the Merced County Coroners Office reported.
He was identified as Woodrow Herrera, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.
Herrera, 52, was found just after 11 p.m. Dec. 1 in a hotel room on the 1200 block of V Street in Merced, according to the Merced Police Department. Officers said the man was shot and declared the case a homicide.
Police have been following up on leads, officials said. No other information was immediately available.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
