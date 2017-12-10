Two people flee after crashing into three parked cars in Merced. One arrested, police say

More Videos 0:29 Hit-and-run driver crashes into three parked cars in Merced Pause 0:25 Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 0:50 One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced 0:27 Man suffers life-threatening inuries after struck by car in Merced 1:02 2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater 0:52 Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 1:29 Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:36 Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hit-and-run driver crashes into three parked cars in Merced The driver and passenger of a Toyota Corolla fled after crashing into three parked cars in Merced on P and 13th streets Sunday Dec. 10, 2017, according to the Merced Police Department. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com The driver and passenger of a Toyota Corolla fled after crashing into three parked cars in Merced on P and 13th streets Sunday Dec. 10, 2017, according to the Merced Police Department. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

The driver and passenger of a Toyota Corolla fled after crashing into three parked cars in Merced on P and 13th streets Sunday Dec. 10, 2017, according to the Merced Police Department. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com