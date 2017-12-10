Two people flee after crashing into three parked cars in Merced. One arrested, police say

One person was taken to a local hospital and arrested on Sunday after trying to flee the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Merced, according to the Merced Police Department.
At about 3 p.m., a grey Toyota Corolla ran a stop sign on 13th Street, Officer Levi Crain said. The driver sped up as officers tried to pull the car over, he said, and the driver crashed into three cars parked by 13th and P streets, including a Toyota pickup truck, Nissan Maxima and a Chevy Silverado.
The driver and passenger in the Toyota Corolla, who's names and ages were not released, both fled the scene on foot after the crash, Crain said. Officers were unable to find the driver but arrested the passenger who was taken to the hospital for "precautionary reasons," according to Crain.
No other people were involved in the crash, Crain said, and it is unknown is alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
