Two people flee after crashing into three parked cars in Merced. One arrested, police say

More Videos

Hit-and-run driver crashes into three parked cars in Merced 0:29

Hit-and-run driver crashes into three parked cars in Merced

Pause
Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 0:25

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced 0:50

One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced

Man suffers life-threatening inuries after struck by car in Merced 0:27

Man suffers life-threatening inuries after struck by car in Merced

2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater 1:02

2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:52

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers 1:29

Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:36

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

  • Hit-and-run driver crashes into three parked cars in Merced

    The driver and passenger of a Toyota Corolla fled after crashing into three parked cars in Merced on P and 13th streets Sunday Dec. 10, 2017, according to the Merced Police Department. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

The driver and passenger of a Toyota Corolla fled after crashing into three parked cars in Merced on P and 13th streets Sunday Dec. 10, 2017, according to the Merced Police Department. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com
The driver and passenger of a Toyota Corolla fled after crashing into three parked cars in Merced on P and 13th streets Sunday Dec. 10, 2017, according to the Merced Police Department. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

Crime

Two people flee after crashing into three parked cars in Merced. One arrested, police say

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

December 10, 2017 04:51 PM

One person was taken to a local hospital and arrested on Sunday after trying to flee the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Merced, according to the Merced Police Department.

At about 3 p.m., a grey Toyota Corolla ran a stop sign on 13th Street, Officer Levi Crain said. The driver sped up as officers tried to pull the car over, he said, and the driver crashed into three cars parked by 13th and P streets, including a Toyota pickup truck, Nissan Maxima and a Chevy Silverado.

The driver and passenger in the Toyota Corolla, who's names and ages were not released, both fled the scene on foot after the crash, Crain said. Officers were unable to find the driver but arrested the passenger who was taken to the hospital for "precautionary reasons," according to Crain.

No other people were involved in the crash, Crain said, and it is unknown is alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hit-and-run driver crashes into three parked cars in Merced 0:29

Hit-and-run driver crashes into three parked cars in Merced

Pause
Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 0:25

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced 0:50

One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced

Man suffers life-threatening inuries after struck by car in Merced 0:27

Man suffers life-threatening inuries after struck by car in Merced

2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater 1:02

2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:52

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers 1:29

Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:36

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

  • Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

    Two short social media videos played a small but pivotal role breaking a case against two men who robbed three stores in less than an hour last year in Merced County. Video from the Merced County District Attorney's Office

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

View More Video