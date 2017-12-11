Two gang members arrested after traffic stop in Merced, police say

Two gang members were arrested in Merced over the weekend after police found a loaded handgun in a car, the Merced Police Department reported.
Officers conducted a "probation search" inside a car at 2:27 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of E 11th Street.
A 16-year-old boy in the car had a loaded revolver in his waistband, according to police. He told officers it was his and that he was a gang member, according to police.
He was arrested and booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of firearm possession and gang enhancements, officials said.
Never miss a local story.
Larry Mays, 22, who was also in the car, police said, was booked into the Merced County Jail on a suspected probation violation, police said.
Since January, police said, the Gang Violence Suppression Unit conducted several investigations that led to the seizure of more than 120 firearms from gang members and convicted felons in Merced County.
Anyone with information on this crime can contact the Gang Violence Suppression Unit at 209-385-4710 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. People can send anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the message.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
Comments