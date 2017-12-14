Two men robbed six rural dairies in Merced County early Thursday, assaulting several employees, but making off with very little in the way of money and property, the Sheriff's Office reported.
Crime

Six Merced County dairies robbed overnight. Suspects sought.

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsun-star.com

December 14, 2017 11:07 AM

Two men robbed six rural dairies in Merced County early Thursday, assaulting several employees, but making off with very little in the way of money and property, the Sheriff's Office reported.

All six robberies were reported between 2 and 3 a.m. Thursday, deputies said in a news release.

"The suspects entered the milking barns at the dairies and demanded that workers hand over their personal property," deputies said. "There were threats by the suspects that they were armed. The suspects also physically assaulted several of the dairy workers."

Two of the robberies occurred in the 3000 block of West Sandy Mush Road and one in the 900 block of Sandy Mush Road. One robbery occurred in the 3000 block of BVD Avenue. Another robbery occurred in the 9000 block of Atwater Road. And the last reported robbery occurred in the 100 block of Quinly Avenue, deputies said.

In total, the thieves made off with about $100 in cash and property.

Investigators said the robberies were similar to several other cases reported in August on the north side of Merced County but said it's unclear whether the robberies are connected.

Deputies said dairy owners and managers should advise employees to take precautions and to make sure security cameras and equipment are functioning properly.

"It is also important to advise your employees to call the Sheriff's Office if they notice any suspicious vehicles or activity on the property," deputies said. "Additionally, make sure all exterior lighting is in good working condition to detract would-be thieves from making you and your employee the next victim."

No arrests have been made in connection with the robberies. Detectives on Thursday released five images taken from security camera they said showed the two thieves during at least one of the robberies.

Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying and catching the two men responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 209-385-7445 or 209-385-7472.

