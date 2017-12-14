More Videos

Man killed in crash on Highway 99 in Merced County 0:48

Man killed in crash on Highway 99 in Merced County

Pause
Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 0:25

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

Vigil held for 3-year-old Merced girl killed by hit-and-run driver 1:20

Vigil held for 3-year-old Merced girl killed by hit-and-run driver

Man killed in crash on Highway 99 near Winton Parkway in Merced County 0:48

Man killed in crash on Highway 99 near Winton Parkway in Merced County

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:52

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers 1:29

Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

  • Man killed in crash on Highway 99 in Merced County

    A 31-year-old man was killed in a crash on Highway 99 near Winton Parkway on Wednesday Dec. 13, 2017, California Highway Patrol reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

A 31-year-old man was killed in a crash on Highway 99 near Winton Parkway on Wednesday Dec. 13, 2017, California Highway Patrol reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com
A 31-year-old man was killed in a crash on Highway 99 near Winton Parkway on Wednesday Dec. 13, 2017, California Highway Patrol reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

Crime

Driver identified in fatal crash during police chase in Merced County

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsun-star.com

December 14, 2017 03:27 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 24 MINUTES AGO

A man killed Wednesday following a police chase through Merced County has been identified.

The man was identified by the Merced County Coroner's Office as 31-year-old Rene Williams Jr.

Williams was the driver of a green Honda sedan that crashed into a tree and caught fire around 10:48 a.m. Wednesday just off northbound Highway 99 and Winton Parkway.

Merced police were in Atwater on Wednesday morning conducting some type of probation-compliance check, authorities have said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police said they tried to stop the Honda at 10:33 a.m. in the area of Buhach Road and Bellevue Road, but the driver, later identified by authorities as Williams, refused to stop and sped away. Police chased the driver through several streets in Atwater before following the driver onto northbound Highway 99.

The driver eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree on a sloping embankment off the roadway. He died at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective-Sgt. Curt Gorman at 209-385-4706 or 385-7826.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man killed in crash on Highway 99 in Merced County 0:48

Man killed in crash on Highway 99 in Merced County

Pause
Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 0:25

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

Vigil held for 3-year-old Merced girl killed by hit-and-run driver 1:20

Vigil held for 3-year-old Merced girl killed by hit-and-run driver

Man killed in crash on Highway 99 near Winton Parkway in Merced County 0:48

Man killed in crash on Highway 99 near Winton Parkway in Merced County

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:52

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers 1:29

Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

  • Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

    Two short social media videos played a small but pivotal role breaking a case against two men who robbed three stores in less than an hour last year in Merced County. Video from the Merced County District Attorney's Office

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

View More Video