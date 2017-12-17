Merced Sun-Star file photo
Merced Sun-Star file photo

Crime

He used a victim as a human shield before he fought with Atwater police, officers say

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

December 17, 2017 02:03 PM

UPDATED December 17, 2017 05:01 PM

A man was taken to a hospital with injuries after he assaulted someone and tried to resist police officers on Saturday, the Atwater Police Department reported.

Officers were investigating a case at 2809 Buhach Road in Atwater, police said, when they saw Bryan Dutra assaulting someone. As officers told Dutra to stop he put the victim in a choke hold and used the victim as a shield from the officers, police said.

Officers shocked Dutra with a stun gun. Police said Dutra continued to resist officers but let go of the victim. He was shocked again and two probes from the stun gun struck Dutra around his rib cage.

Dutra continued struggling with officers and he eventually was restrained and hand cuffed, police said. He was turned over to mental health officials for treatment.

Dutra had a "very rapid" heart rate and a partially collapsed right lung, police said. Officers said it was unclear whether the injuries were the result of his struggle with police.

The story has been corrected to show the incident happened on Saturday.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

