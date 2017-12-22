Atwater woman assaulted in her own home by three men who broke in. Suspects sought

A 33-year-old Atwater woman was assaulted in her home by three men Thursday night, the Merced County Sheriff's Office reported.
The woman was taken to a regional hospital with unspecified injuries. She is expected to recover, Deputy Daryl Allen told the Sun-Star in a telephone interview.
Deputies were called at 7:24 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 1800 block of Quinley Avenue in Atwater. Investigators believe three unidentified men broke into the home and punched the woman in the face and assaulted her. No other injuries or victims were reported.
No arrests have been made. The attackers were described only as three Hispanic males.
Never miss a local story.
Allen said deputies are withholding many details of the violent attack to protect the investigation. Allen said it was too early to comment on the woman's injuries or say whether anything was taken from the home.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office at 209-385-7445.
Comments