Smoking weed on New Year's Eve? Merced police and CHP to look for impaired drivers

More Videos 0:52 Woman dies in fatal Merced County crash Pause 1:02 Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 0:52 Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" 0:56 Chimney fire in Merced home extinguished 0:44 One killed and multiple injured in Merced County DUI crash 1:10 2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 0:25 Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Woman dies in fatal Merced County crash A woman in her 20s died and a man suffered major injuries in a solo rollover crash Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, off eastbound Highway 152, west of the Highway 59 interchange, California Highway Patrol reported. A woman in her 20s died and a man suffered major injuries in a solo rollover crash Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, off eastbound Highway 152, west of the Highway 59 interchange, California Highway Patrol reported. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

A woman in her 20s died and a man suffered major injuries in a solo rollover crash Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, off eastbound Highway 152, west of the Highway 59 interchange, California Highway Patrol reported. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com