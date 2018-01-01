First shooting of 2018 reported in Merced County

Merced County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting this morning in Planada, the Sun-Star has confirmed.
Few details were immediately available.
Deputies were called at 1:30 a.m. to the area of Carson Street and Latham Drive where one person, described only as a male, had been shot at least once, Sgt. Ray Framstad said.
His condition was not immediately clear.
Deputies are on scene investigating.
The incident marks the first shooting of 2018 in Merced County. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
