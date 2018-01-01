He crashed into parked cars while DUI in Atwater on New Year's Eve, police say

A 29-year-old Winton man was arrested New Year's Eve after he crashed into multiple parked cars in Atwater while driving drunk, the Atwater Police Department reported.
Eli Cruz-Garcia was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of drunken driving, speeding and failure to provide police with proof of insurance, according to booking records.
Officers were called at 10:30 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Drakeley Avenue after a red Chevrolet Tahoe struck several cars that were parked on the front lawn of a home, Chief Samuel Joseph said.
Several people were at the home, including children, but no injuries were reported at the house.
The driver, later identified by police as Cruz-Garcia, suffered unspecified minor and was found to be intoxicated, Joseph said.
It wasn't immediately clear exactly how many cars were struck. A damage estimate was not available Monday.
Cruz-Garcia remained in custody Monday morning with bail set at nearly $5,000, according to jail records.
