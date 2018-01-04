Three gang members arrested in Merced with gun, drugs and cash, police say

Three gang members were arrested in Merced on Wednesday for illegally possessing guns and drugs, according to the Merced Police Department.
The city's Gang Violence Suppression Unit had information that Juan Ramos, 22, of Merced had a gun and drugs in his home in the 1200 block of West First Street, according to police.
Officers said they went to his home around noon and found Ramos with 25-year-old Eliseo Ramos and 23-year-old Jose Lara, who police described as gang members.
The officers and probation agents conducted a search, because the men are on parole, and found several bags of methamphetamine, a digital scale, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition and cash, police said
All three were arrested and taken to Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm and ammunition, and conspiracy to sell narcotics. Those alleged crimes also come with gang-related enhancements, police said.
Merced police ask anyone with any information regarding the arrests to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the text message.
