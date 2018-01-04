Deputies take more than 1,000 marijuana plants from a Merced County home

More than 1,000 marijuana plants were confiscated Wednesday after Merced County Sheriff's Office busted up an illegal marijuana cultivation site, deputies said.
Deputies went to the 16000 block of Corner Street in Delhi about 8 a.m. and saw "obvious signs of a commercial indoor marijuana cultivation operation," according to deputies.
Plants had also been grown outside, and deputies said they took 1,375 plants and about 110 pounds of processed cannabis, which had been packaged for shipment.
No suspects were found in the home, deputies said, and the investigation continues.
Sheriff Vern Warnke stressed the Merced County Sheriff’s Office will be enforcing marijuana cultivation laws the county put in place. No outdoor cultivation is allowed in Merced County, and indoor marijuana plants cannot exceed six.
"All outdoor marijuana grows are illegal and will be dealt with immediately and prosecuted to the full extent of the law," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
If you have any questions regarding cultivation and possession of marijuana, call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385- 7445.
