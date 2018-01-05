This is the man Merced police said was killed after he broke into a home

The man killed this week in Merced after kicking in the door of a north Merced condominium has been identified, according to law enforcement.
Moana John LogoLogo, 33, of Merced was pronounced dead Wednesday, Merced Lt. Don King confirmed. He was shot Wednesday during an apparent break-in while drunk and "entered the wrong home," Merced police said.
Police were called at 10:05 p.m. to an apartment at 604 W. Yosemite Ave. in Merced. Police said the resident told investigators a man had kicked in his door. Officers said the resident armed himself with a shotgun, but the suspect "continued into the residence toward the homeowner who fired a shot in self-defense."
LogoLogo was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Merced where he later died, officers said. The man had a history of spousal abuse arrests, according to Merced County Jail records, with the most recent reported in May.
Never miss a local story.
LogoLogo also had several other arrests related to making threats and possessing drugs, records show.
Records also list him at 5-feet-9-inches and 235 pounds. Police have not released the name of the resident but described him as a man in his early 20s, weighing about 140 pounds.
Detective-Sgt. Curt Gorman told the Sun-Star it appears LogoLogo had been drinking heavily and was looking for someone else who lived nearby but he entered the wrong home.
Gorman said police do not know what the man's motives were, but said it was "clearly" suspicious that he kicked in the door.
Police said they are seeking toxicology test in the case.
The death marks the first homicide of 2018 in Merced County. A total of 20 homicides were reported in 2017 in Merced, including six cases in the city of Merced.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Chris Russell at 209-385-4707 or the Police Department's Tipster line at 209-385-7826. People also can send an anonymous text message to the department at "TIP411" (847411) and include the word "Comvip" as the keyword in the text message.
Comments