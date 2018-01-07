Atwater police seeking public's help in shooting investigation

Atwater police are seeking information in connection with a shooting over the weekend that damaged at least two vehicles.
Police at 11:18 p.m. Saturday were called to the area of Fortuna Avenue and Shaffer Road. Officers found numerous casings in the area and damage to two vehicles but no found evidence of any injuries, Atwater police said.
Officers spoke with several residents in the neighborhood who said they heard gunfire but didn't see the shooter or shooters.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Cardoza at 209-357-6394.
