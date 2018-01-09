Here's who Merced police arrested for selling drugs and having guns this weekend

Merced police street-gang investigators arrested three people during the weekend with guns, drugs and cash, officers said on Tuesday.
About 7 p.m. Saturday, the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit learned Andres Perez Govea, 24, of Merced was allegedly selling drugs, according to police.
Officers found Perez Govea inside a car in the 1600 block of Ellen Avenue, police said, and inside found packaged cocaine. The unit also served a search warrant at his home in the 2400 block of East Gerrard Avenue, police said, where they found two handguns, an AR-15 pistol, a sub-machine gun, ammunition, a digital scale, more than a pound of cocaine, more than an ounce of methamphetamine and more than $12,000 in cash.
Perez Govea was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of the sales of narcotics and weapons charges. He is no longer in custody, according to jail records.
The previous day, the unit arrested Fredrick Gilchrist, 24, of Merced and a 17-year-old, according to police.
Officers learned Gilchrist, who was described police as a gang member, was allegedly selling drugs and had firearms at his residence, police said.
The unit used a search warrant to enter his home in the 600 block of Loughborough Drive, where police say they found a handgun, ammunition, a digital scale and drugs.
Gilchrist was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of the sale of narcotics with gang enhancements, police said. Gilchrist is no longer in custody, according to jail records.
The 17-year-old, also described as a gang member, admitted he owned one of the guns, police said. He was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Hall on suspicion of firearms-related crimes, possession of drugs and gang enhancements.
