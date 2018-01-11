Firefighters work on a car involved in a head-on crash near Empire, Calif. early Thursday. Jan. 11, 2018.
Firefighters work on a car involved in a head-on crash near Empire, Calif. early Thursday. Jan. 11, 2018. mbicek@modbee.com Marty Bicek

Stolen car first spotted in Merced crashes into another vehicle in Empire

By Marty Bicek

mbicek@modbee.com

January 11, 2018 01:14 AM

A stolen car collided head-on with another vehicle, trappng the suspected car thief early Thursday. The incident started in Merced and ended near Empire.

The Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Department reported the crash at 12:17 a.m. on Santa Fe Drive near Yosemite Boulevard. The Modesto Fire Department also responded.

One person in one of the cars suffered major injuries and had to be cut out of the car. Firefighters reported the individual was possibly armed.

The California Highway Patrol initiated a chase in Merced late Wednesday on a report of a possible stolen car. The driver of the car, an Acura Integra, headed north.

Officials said due to speed, the CHP called off the pursuit but notified the Modesto area CHP. A Modesto officer came across the crash scene in Empire, where the car had collided with a Nissan Murano. The driver of the Murano suffered minor injuries, early reports indicate.

