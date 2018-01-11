Stolen car first spotted in Merced crashes into another vehicle in Empire

A stolen car collided head-on with another vehicle, trappng the suspected car thief early Thursday. The incident started in Merced and ended near Empire.
The Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Department reported the crash at 12:17 a.m. on Santa Fe Drive near Yosemite Boulevard. The Modesto Fire Department also responded.
#SCFPD and @ModestoFire responding to the report of a traffic collision with a subject still pinned in the vehicle at Santa Fe and Yosemite Blvd in #empire. Avoid the area.— Stan Con Fire PIO (@stanconfirepio) January 11, 2018
One person in one of the cars suffered major injuries and had to be cut out of the car. Firefighters reported the individual was possibly armed.
Never miss a local story.
The California Highway Patrol initiated a chase in Merced late Wednesday on a report of a possible stolen car. The driver of the car, an Acura Integra, headed north.
Officials said due to speed, the CHP called off the pursuit but notified the Modesto area CHP. A Modesto officer came across the crash scene in Empire, where the car had collided with a Nissan Murano. The driver of the Murano suffered minor injuries, early reports indicate.
Comments