Crime

Atwater police officers injured during struggle, stun gun used

By Rob Parsons

January 11, 2018 02:50 PM

Three Atwater police officers suffered minor injuries, including one officer who was bitten on his hand, during a struggle with a wanted man, the Police Department said.

Officers Lorin Mann, Mathew Vierra and Donald Wisdom went to a home in the 1000 block of Sparrow Drive just before 9 p.m. Wednesday to arrest 30-year-old Angel Caraballo who had a domestic violence warrant for his arrest out of Santa Clara County, police said in a news release.

Officers found Caraballo in a bedroom and tried to make the arrest, but he resisted, police said.

During a subsequent struggle, police said, Caraballo bit Mann on the hand. All three officers suffered minor injuries during the struggle, but are not expected to miss any work, officials said.

The officers used a stun gun to help end the struggle with Caraballo. He also was injured during the struggle, including a cut to the left side of his nose and chin. He was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Merced for an examination before he was taken to the Merced County jail.

He was booked on suspicion of resisting arrest and the warrant. He remained in custody Thursday without bail, according to jail records.

