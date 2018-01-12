Casey Mooneyham, 53, of Atwater
He was drunk and waving a gun around, Atwater police say

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

January 12, 2018 11:00 AM

An Atwater man was arrested Thursday after allegedly aiming a gun at a woman and threatening to shoot her, according to police.

Officers went to a home on Mesquite Court around 7:30 p.m. after reports that a man was brandishing a gun in his front yard, police said.

The officers found 53-year-old Casey Mooneyham at the home acting "belligerent" before complying with the officers, police said. He also had a loaded, semi-automatic pistol in his waistband, according to officers.

A woman inside the home "appeared shaken" and told officers Mooneyham had been drinking and arguing with neighbors earlier in the day, police said. She also said he pushed her, pointed the gun and threatened to shoot her, police said.

Mooneyham was arrested and later booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse, carrying a concealed firearm, criminal threats and brandishing a firearm, police said.

He's held in lieu of $191,500 bail, according to jail records.

