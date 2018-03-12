How did a Merced toddler ingest methamphetamine? Police seek answers.

A 14-month-old girl who ingested methamphetamine over the weekend remained in critical condition on Monday morning, according to Merced Police Department officials.
Detectives are looking into how the child got a hold of the drugs. Investigators also are trying to determine exactly how much the child may have ingested, Capt. Bimley West said. She is being treated at Mercy Medical Center.
The child's mother, 34-year-old Jacklyne Buehner, was arrested and booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of mistreating a child likely to result in great bodily injury and inflicting great bodily injury on a child under 5 years old, according to jail records. She remained in custody on Monday.
"We're not revealing too much because of the ongoing investigation," West said.
On Saturday at 9:41 a.m., emergency responders found the child at a home in North Merced in "distress," police said, and transferred her to Mercy Medical Center for treatment.
Buehner was arrested at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Merced police at 209-385-7739 or 209-385-4725.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
