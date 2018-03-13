Merced mom whose toddler ingested suspected meth posts bail, released from jail

A 14-month-old Merced girl who ingested methamphetamine over the weekend has been transported to a hospital in the Bay Area, according to officials with the Merced Police Department.
"As soon as they got her stable in Merced they were going to fly her out there," Sgt. Rey Alvarez said on Tuesday. She was transported Monday. An update on the child's condition couldn't be confirmed Tuesday. Police said she'd been "stabilized" before she was taken to the hospital in the Bay Area.
It is still unclear how the young girl got a hold of the drugs or how she ingested them, Alvarez said. The child's mother, 34-year-old Jacklyne Buehner, claims her daughter grabbed it from a bedroom in her north Merced home, police said.
Buehner also told police the methamphetamine was not hers, Alvarez said. She was the only adult living in the home at the time, police said.
"Other people may have been in and out of the house that we need to talk to," he added.
Buehner was arrested and booked into the Merced County jail Saturday on suspicion of mistreating a child likely to result in great bodily injury and inflicting great bodily injury on a child under 5 years old. She posted bail Monday and was released from custody, according to jail records.
