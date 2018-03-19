Guaymar Cabrera-Hernandez, 26, escaped the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater the night of Friday, May 12, 2017.
Inmate who escaped Atwater prison sentenced to longer term

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

March 19, 2018 03:54 PM

An inmate who escaped U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater for about 24 hours last year was sentenced Monday to serve another 18 months in federal prison as a result of the escape, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Guaymar Cabrera-Hernandez, 27, pleaded guilty in October to escaping from the federal prison in Merced County. According to the plea agreement, Cabrera-Hernandez on May 12, 2017, was in custody in Atwater when he "climbed onto the roof, scaled electric fences" and left the prison.

He was captured about 24 hours later on Youd Road, authorities have said.

Cabrera-Hernandez, at the time he escaped in Atwater, already was serving a 115-month sentence from the District of Columbia and Northern District of West Virginia for prisoner escape, unarmed carjacking, assault with intent to commit robbery, destruction of property less than $1,000 and attempted escape.

