A Merced County man has been convicted of murder for shooting a couple on a walk

A Delhi man was recently found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder for the 2016 shooting of a couple, according to the Merced County District Attorney's Office.
A Merced County jury found 27-year-old Juan Carlos Gonzalez guilty in the March 6, 2016, shooting death of Abram Sigula Hernandez, 23, of Merced. The victim was walking in the 1500 block of Shell Street in Delhi with his girlfriend, 50-year-old Sheila Koehn, as they returned home from an errand around 10:30 p.m., according to investigators.
Keohn, too, was shot by Gonzalez, but she has since recovered from the single gunshot wound to her leg, according to the district attorney's office. Gonzalez fired at least seven rounds in the gang-related violence, according to investigators.
The jury handed down the verdict on March 9. Gonzalez is set to be sentenced on April 13, and he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the district attorney's office.
Investigators thanked the jury and witnesses who testified, according to Nicole Silveira, the supervising deputy district attorney who prosecuted the case. “Without good Samaritans like them, we would not be able to prosecute these violent gang crimes and make our community a safer place," she said in a news release.
Gonzalez has a criminal history.
According to Merced Superior Court records, he pleaded no contest in 2012 to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to serve seven years in state prison.
Gonzalez admitted to accidentally shooting 17-year-old Saul Lopez on Aug. 15, 2009, during a house party in Hilmar. He told investigators he and Lopez were playing with a .22-caliber revolver, and he put the weapon against the victim’s chest and pulled the trigger, according to Sun-Star archives.
Prosecutors said evidence in the case indicated the shooting was accidental. Gonzalez described Lopez as his best friend. Witnesses told investigators that after the shot went off, Gonzalez reacted as if it were a mistake and was heard saying, “I am sorry. I am sorry.”
He was sentenced in January 2013 to serve seven years in state prison. He was released from prison in late 2015, authorities confirmed.
Authorities also confirmed Gonzalez was in custody from the date of his arrest in 2009 until he was sentenced in 2013 and received credit for time served as part of his release.
