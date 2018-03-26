Suspected Merced gang member arrested after foot chase, police say

A 20-year-old suspected gang member was arrested over the weekend after leading officers on a foot chase, the Merced Police Department reported.
According to police, officers saw Dejon Bell in a "suspicious" car on the 1600 block of Ellen Street in Merced on Saturday. When officers approached him he ran and threw a loaded revolver on to the front lawn of a home.
Bell was caught while running in the backyard of a home, police said. He arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and gang enhancements.
Bell remained in custody Monday at John Latoracca Correctional Center, according to booking records, and his bail is set at $251,500. He was arrested in 2016 and 2015 on suspicion of marijuana possessions and child endangerment with possible bodily injury, records show.
Anyone with information regarding this crime can call the police departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit at 209-385-4710 or email GVSU@cityofmerced.org. People can also call the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. Anonymous text messages can be sent by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the message.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
