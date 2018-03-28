A Merced County man was on the run after a drive-by. Not anymore, deputies say

A Planada man wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting has been arrested, after being sought by Merced County Sheriff's deputies for about three weeks, according to the sheriff's office.
Christian Palomares, 19, was involved in a drive-by shooting March 8 in which no one was injured at a home near Latham Drive and Carson Street in Planada, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.
Palomares was arrested on Tuesday, Allen confirmed.
After the drive-by earlier this month, deputies found a car in Planada occupied by Palomares and a 16-year-old boy, according to the sheriff's office. Both occupants fled on foot.
Never miss a local story.
Deputies caught the 16-year-old after chasing him through a field, according to the sheriff's office, and he was found to have a handgun.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is in the preliminary stages of the investigation. If you have any information regarding this case, deputies ask that you call the sheriff’s office at (209) 385-7445.
Comments