Man wanted by Atwater police after car chase ends in crash

A Turlock man avoided capture in Atwater on Thursday night after a car chase that ended when the driver crashed into a sidewalk curb and then ran away on foot, the Atwater Police Department reported.
Police said Sgt. Dave Sarginson was on patrol around 10:15 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle sped passed him in the opposite direction "at a high rate of speed" on Shaffer Road.
The officer made a U-turn and pursued the speeding vehicle, which turned east onto Clinton Avenue. The chase lasted several minutes through the city and ended when the driver, later identified by police as 20-year-old Enrique DeLeon struck a curb in the area of Atwater Boulevard and Winton Way, police said in a news release.
The crash damaged the right front tire and disabled the vehicle.
Never miss a local story.
DeLeon fled on foot and remained at large Friday afternoon, police said.
A woman who also was in the car later told police DeLeon told her he planned to run from police "due to possibly being wanted by Parole out of Stanislaus County and driving on a suspended license," officers said in the statement.
Her name was not released and it wasn't immediately clear whether she was arrested. Police said she was in possession of an "inoperable" firearm at the scene of the crash.
Officers did not release a description or photograph of DeLeon.
Anyone with information regarding DeLeon's whereabouts is asked to contact Atwater Police at 209-357-6396.
Comments