He was at his girlfriend's Merced home with a gun, police say. Now he's in jail

A 28-year-old convicted felon was recently arrested with a gun in Merced, police said Wednesday.
The Gang Violence Suppression Unit "developed information" that Juan Espinoza of Merced had a gun at his girlfriend's house in the 300 block of Q Street, according to a news release.
About 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, the officers used a search warrant at the home, where they found the gun, police said, and Espinoza admitted it was his firearm.
He was booked at the Merced Main Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to police. He remains in custody without bail, according to jail records.
Merced police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact GVSU Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, GVSU@cityofmerced.org or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
