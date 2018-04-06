Merced man accused of stealing six trailers, police say

A Merced man arrested last week has been tied to the theft half a dozen trailers, the Police Department reported Friday.
Raymond A. Robb, 50, was arrested March 24 hauling two stolen trailers, including one from Ceres which led to Robb's capture, Merced Police said in a news release.
Detectives have found a total of six trailers, worth a total value of about $40,000, officers said.
Police first were called around 9:30 a.m. March 24 and were told a trailer was stolen from Ceres and the driver was on his way to Merced, officers said.
Police located the vehicle hauling the trailer from Ceres and arrested the driver, later identified by police as Robb. He also was hauling a second trailer reported stolen in Merced, authorities said.
Robb was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and drug possession. He posted bail and was released two days later, according booking records.
Since the arrest, police said, Detective John Pinnegar, the lead investigator in the case, located four additional stolen trailers, including one on Wednesday, officers said.
Investigators said Robb was tied to all six stolen trailers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or 209-385-7712.
