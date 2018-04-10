Ex-student accused of threatening Gustine schools ordered to stay away from staff

Joshua Rodriguez Delgado, 19, a former Gustine High School student, appears before Judge David W. Moranda with Merced County Public Defender Armando Lope, at the Robert M. Falasco Justice Center, a branch of the Merced County Superior Court in Los Banos, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Delgado is accused of making criminal terrorist threats, violation of probation and interfering with officers and police radio according to the Merced County Sheriff's office. Delgado pleaded not guilty to the charges of violation of probation and making criminal threats. According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, Delgado posted a photo of accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz to social media with a comment "Imma be the next one to shoot up a place I don't like GHS." Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com