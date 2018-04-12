He climbed into Merced homes and stole property as the residents slept, police say

A Merced man was in custody Thursday accused of burglarizing multiple homes, according to police.
Police arrested 19-year-old Kobe Maynard about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, alleging the man was involved in a series of burglaries between April 1 to 9, according to officers.
The burglaries, all reported in north Merced, happened during the night when residents were sleeping, police said. In each case, the burglar climbed through an unlocked window to take electronics, credit cards, social security cards and other belongings, police said.
Officers identified Maynard as a suspect and obtained a search warrant for his home, police said. Police said property from three burglaries was found during the search and, police also said, Maynard admitted to the crimes.
All of the stolen property that was recovered was returned to the owners, police said.
Maynard was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of burglary, and he is held in lieu of $200,000 bail, according to jail records.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective John Pinnegar at 209-388-7712, or Detective Moses Nelson at 209-388-7756. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
