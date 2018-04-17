Violent crime rose by 13 percent last year in Merced, police say

Violent crime in Merced rose in 2017 by 13 percent compared to the previous year, though overall crime rose by just 1 percent in the same amount of time, according to a report from Merced police.
The 13 percent increase includes rape, robbery, murder and assault, according to Capt. Chris Goodwin, the interim police chief. Crimes against property (larceny, burglary, auto theft and arson) decreased by 3 percent.
Goodwin noted the increase in violent crime was skewed by the significant increase in homicides from one in 2016 to eight last year. Robbery also saw a significant increase of 18 percent.
"We're the biggest city (in the county), a lot of things come in here. We have a night life," he said on Monday. "Our population goes up, and so does our crime."
Rape dropped by 28 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year, while assault rose by 13 percent.
Of last year's eight homicides, three remain open. In the past 10 years, Goodwin said, Merced police have cleared 45 of the 78 homicides for a rate of 58 percent.
Law enforcement officials typically say homicides are difficult to prevent because they are commonly crimes of passion.
The overall crime rate, which went up by 1 percent, is based on eight major crime categories every city is required to report to the state.
Burglary (15 percent) and auto theft (18 percent) both decreased in 2017, though larceny (5 percent) and arson (15 percent) both spiked.
Merced Police Department uses a "proactive policing" method to try to bring the crime rate down, according to Goodwin. Along with using computer software that predicts areas to patrol, last year officers were involved in more than 5,200 proactive police incidents, when police interact with people on the street without first receiving calls for service.
That method led to more than 1,500 arrests, which included writing citations, taking people to jail or serving warrants, Goodwin said. Many of those encounters involve homeless people or transients, he said, who can be connected to services they need.
"We know that just putting people in jail doesn't work," Goodwin said.
Police also seized 227 guns last year, 21 more than 2016. Officers also received fewer calls of shots fired in that time.
Merced Police Department has funding for 97 officers, though there are only 90 sworn officers on the street, according to Goodwin. The department and the city's human resources staff are recruiting officers at a number of schools among other efforts.
Along with adding officers, Merced police look to improve community relations to improve the crime rate.
"If we can develop this relationship with the community and let them know we're here for them, that can help us as well," he said.
