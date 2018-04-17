Violent crime rose by 13 percent last year in Merced, police say

Merced Police and Riggs Ambulance Service remain on the scene after a man died in an alleyway behind Century Plaza in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. According to Sgt. Joseph Weiss, the Merced Police Department responded to a call from a citizen of an individual who was unresponsive in the alleyway. Police officers, firefighters and Riggs Ambulance Service performed CPR on the individual for quite some time, according to Weiss. First responders were unable to resuscitate the man. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsunstar.com