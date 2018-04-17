They were driving in a Merced County city. Their handguns were from somewhere else

Two Delhi men were arrested this week with stolen handguns, the Merced County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday.
Deputies stopped a 2009 Jaguar near North Ballico Avenue and El Capitan Way in Ballico about 10:45 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Inside the car were 23-year-old Justin Prasad and 19-year-old Jose Manuel Cruz, according to deputies. The men gave deputies permission to search the vehicle, according to the news release.
Deputies found a .380 caliber handgun with an extended magazine under the passenger seat where Cruz sat, the sheriff's office said. That gun was reported stolen last September in Merced.
The other gun, a .38 caliber revolver found under Prasad's seat, had been reported stolen in Sacramento County in September 2016, deputies said.
Both Cruz and Prasad were placed under arrest and booked into the Merced County Jail for possession of stolen property, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possession of high capacity magazines, according to the sheriff's office.
Both are out of custody, according to jail records.
