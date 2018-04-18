Delhi man's car had no front plate. But he was arrested for what was inside, CHP says

Officers who stopped a man driving with no front license plate found evidence of a marijuana sales operation in the vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol.
CHP Merced officers stopped a 2002 Ford Explorer for having no front plate at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday on Shanks Road west of Highway 99, according to a news release. The driver was identified as 28-year-old Delhi resident Raymond Gonzalez, Officer Eric Zuniga said.
The officers discovered Gonzalez's driver's license was suspended and he had an active felony warrant, the release states.
When Gonzalez complied with officers' requests to get out of the vehicle, they noticed a black handgun in his sweatshirt, according to the release. They removed it and discovered it was loaded with a high capacity magazine.
Gonzalez was arrested, but officers discovered more inside the Explorer.
They found another handgun, about $980 in cash, various cannabis items individually packaged for sale and two digital scales, the release states.
Gonzalez was booked into the Merced County Jail at 5:42 a.m. for felony charges of marijuana cultivation, possession for sale, carrying a loaded firearm, tampering with firearm ID marks, and possessing a large capacity magazine, according to jail records.
The jail records indicate he posted bond at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday.
