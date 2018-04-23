Merced police arrest freshman after false active shooter report at Golden Valley

A 14-year-old freshman was arrested Monday for allegedly making a false report last week that set off a chaotic scene at Golden Valley High School, according to police.
Police did not say whether the student was a boy or girl. The teen's name was also not released on Monday.
The student was discovered after Golden Valley School Resource Officer Keith Rieg worked "diligently" to figure out who made a radio transmission of an active shooter on campus over the school staff's portable radio system, police said.
Rieg relayed the information to the Merced Police Department, and the school was placed on lockdown on Friday. Officials quickly learned that the report was false, police said.
Students were never in any real danger, according to officials with Merced Union High School District.
Students were kept on lockdown as police swept through classrooms as a precaution on Friday.
Parents started to swarm the perimeter around the school law enforcement had set on Childs and Parsons avenues. Many of them were on their phones either trying to contact their children or taking video of the scene.
Comments