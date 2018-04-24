Hundreds of marijuana plants seized in Merced, two arrested, police say

Two men were arrested Tuesday after police discovered hundreds of marijuana plants inside a Merced home, the Merced Police Department reported.
Police found the indoor marijuana grow while they were following up on a report of someone tampering with a power box trying to steal electricity, Sgt. Robert Solis said.
Officers went to a home on the 2300 block of Aviles Drive at about 9:30 a.m. and found Roy Bartholomew, 52, of Sonora, attempting to steal electricity from a power box outside, Solis said. After nobody answered the door of the home officers got a search warrant and found Yong Huang, 61, of Merced, hiding inside.
Between 800 and 1,000 plants were being grown in the home throughout nine rooms, Solis said. Police are working with the Merced Irrigation District to determine whether electricity was stolen.
It’s “pretty common” for indoor growers to try and steal electricity, Solis said, because their electricity bills can run up to thousands of dollars each month.
Bartholomew and Huang were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana and theft of utilities.
Police were on scene through Tuesday afternoon clearing out the weed plants.
The investigation is ongoing.
On Sunday, Merced County sheriff deputies located another illegal marijuana grow at 11610 Park St. in Ballico, according to Sgt. Ray Framstad. Deputies cleared out about 3,600 weed plants from the home.
"The entire residence was turned into a clone growing operation," Framstad said in a statement.
There were two large greenhouses in the backyard with several hundred plants ready to harvest, Framstad said.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
