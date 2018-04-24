Police searching for men who vandalized Los Banos High School

Three men are believed to have vandalized Los Banos High School Sunday night, police said.
Los Banos Police Officer Todd Pricolo responded to calls Monday morning by the school's staff reporting they had discovered damage on the campus, according to a news release.
Surveillance footage showed three men on the property between 8 and 10 p.m. Sunday, the release states, adding that the suspects committed at least $10,000 in damage to at least two vehicles.
The suspects are also believed to have broken into a locked container and stolen two generators.
Anyone with information on the crime is being asked to contact the police department's anonymous crime tip line at 209-827-7070, ext. 288, or on its webpage at www.losbanos.org by clicking the "report graffiti and other crime" link.
Tipsters also can contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by telephone at 855-725-2420, or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org.
