Witness issues force delay in Merced County homicide hearing

A preliminary hearing Wednesday for the murder trial of Firebaugh resident Ashley Sanders in Merced County was continued after issues arose with some of the witnesses.
Sanders, 25, has pleaded not guilty to murder after she was accused of running over Tiarra Gallashaw at least twice last year, fatally injuring Gallashaw after fighting her in the middle of a Merced street.
Wednesday's hearing was meant to establish facts of the case for a Merced County judge to determine if Sanders' case should go to trial.
But issues started when the first witness called Wednesday, Gallashaw's friend Eron Barrow, who was with Gallashaw during the fight and collision, reportedly had a heated discussion with another potential witness, Cassandra Reid, during a court recess.
Deputy District Attorney Walter Wall, the lead prosecutor in the case, witnessed a portion of the discussion and notified deputies at Merced Superior Court who quelled the argument and led both witnesses outside.
"There were concerns about possible witness intimidation regarding Ms. Barrow's testimony," said Chris Loethen, the deputy public defender representing Sanders.
Barrow previously testified about what she saw on March 19, 2017, when Sanders arrived in her car to the area of 19th and I streets.
She said Sanders arrived with 15 to 20 other females and proceeded to fight Gallashaw. Other witnesses had conflicting accounts of how many people joined Sanders.
After Gallashaw "won" the fight, Barrow said, Gallashaw and Barrow were walking on the sidewalk when she saw Sanders in the car that struck Gallashaw the first time.
But during cross-examination, Sanders' attorney, Deputy Public Defender Chris Loethen, was concerned that Reid, who he identified as a potential witness, was in the courtroom, and her presence may have affected Barrow's testimony on how many times she saw Sanders hit Gallashaw.
Barrow told the court Wednesday that she saw Sanders in the driver's seat when it hit Gallashaw twice. But in her statement the day of the collision, she said Sanders hit Gallashaw three times.
Barrow also said she was sent several videos by witnesses, which she forwarded to the Merced Police Department. Loethen said he never received that video as part of the discovery of evidence for Sanders' defense. Wall said he also was not aware of the videos in question.
Barrow briefly stayed during a lunch break to help attorneys locate the videos. Loethen received a CD with additional footage, but Merced County Judge Mark Bacciarini said more time would be needed for attorneys to view it.
Also during the lunch break, the argument between Barrow and Reid caused Loethen to question whether Barrow may have been intimidated after she arrived late. Barrow, visibly distraught on the witness stand, denied being intimidated.
Edwin Royal, a witness who said he accompanied Sanders to Merced and witnessed the fight, declined to confirm or remember that he took videos that were played in court Wednesday.
Another reported witness, Martrese Austin, invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when he was asked about details of the incident.
That led Bacciarini to continue the preliminary hearing to Tuesday so Austin could be appointed independent counsel to advise him on which questions he can answer.
Tuesday's hearing also would allow attorneys to review the additional video obtained during Wednesday's lunch break.
Loethen said he was pleased with how Wednesday's preliminary hearing went.
"We expect evidence to be introduced Tuesday that greatly undermines the prosecutor's claim that this was murder," Loethen said.
Wall said he wasn't worried about the District Attorney's Office's case.
"I think that we have a strong case and we will get an order holding (Sanders) to answer for murder," Wall said. "We, the DA's office, were of the opinion and still are of the opinion that Ashley Sanders murdered Tiarra Gallashaw."
