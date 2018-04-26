Argument over a woman leads to shooting in Merced County, deputies say

A Winton man fired a gun early Thursday morning during some type of argument over a "female love interest" and some of the birdshot pellets grazed an elderly woman in the area, the Merced County Sheriff's Office reported.
Deputy Daryl Allen said it was fortunate the woman, whose name and age were not available, wasn't more seriously injured.
Victor Avina, 42, was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, according to authorities and jail records. He remained in custody Thursday afternoon with bail set at $50,000.
Deputies were called just before 7 a.m. to the 6000 block of Center Street after receiving reports that a woman had been shot.
Initially, deputies didn't find any evidence of a shooting, but later learned that Avina had gotten into some type of argument with another man over a woman, Allen said.
Deputies said Avina was chasing the unidentified man down the street and fired a gun, loaded with birdshot, at a nearby fence. He was not aiming at the other man when he opened fire, Allen said.
At least some of the birdshot passed through the fence and struck an elderly woman. Fortunately, Allen said, the birdshot glanced off the woman and didn't break the skin.
Allen described the injury as "very superficial."
She was examined by paramedics but did not require further medical treatment, deputies said.
Avina was arrested a short time later.
