Man reportedly hit by multiple cars that didn't stop on Highway 99 dies, CHP says

A man died early Friday morning on Highway 99 after he was reportedly hit several times, according to California Highway Patrol.
Shortly after 1 a.m., CHP Merced officers responded to reports of a man who was walking in the traffic lanes of southbound Highway 99 and "flipping off" cars, Sgt. Charles Wilson said.
When officers arrived, they found the remains of a man who had died.
A preliminary investigation indicated the victim had been hit by several cars whose drivers didn't stop, Wilson said.
"This is definitely a hit-and-run," Wilson said, noting that the remains of the man stretched for about 150 yards.
One woman who said she did not hit the man reportedly stopped on the highway after witnessing the incident and reported the collisions, Wilson said.
No further information on the victim or the cars that reportedly hit him was immediately available.
The collision investigation is expected to take several weeks, Wilson said.
