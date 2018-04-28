Cyclist with no-bail warrants eludes Atwater police. This is how they caught him

Officers eventually arrested a 36-year-old Merced resident who led them on a pursuit Friday afternoon, according to the Atwater Police Department.
Officer David Walker at 1:35 p.m. Friday tried to stop a bicyclist ridden by Heriberto Alvarez in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue, according to a news release.
But Alvarez reportedly fled on his bicycle, initiating a "short pursuit," the release states. Officers briefly lost sight of Alvarez.
Officers Anthony Cardoza and Ken Lee saw a person who was walking through Ralston Park and matched Alvarez's description, according to the release. They tried to catch up to him but he again fled east on Grove Avenue, towards First Street.
Officers set up a perimeter around the area, and he was spotted by Cardoza and Lee running through the backyard of the home, the release states.
Alvarez was apprehended and found to have three no-bail warrants for his arrest for spousal battery and drug charges, according to the release. He also was reportedly in possession of drug paraphernalia when officers arrested him.
Alvarez was booked into Merced County Jail for the three warrants and a new drug-related charge, the release states.
