Merced couple accused of torching their downtown business

A Merced couple was arrested Thursday for allegedly torching their downtown business inside a 91-year-old building on Main Street, according to investigators.
No one was injured in the Dec. 18, 2016, blaze in the 600 block of West Main Street inside UC Oriental Market, which investigators said was set by 50-year-old Zang Her and 45-year-old Mai Moua. The couple owned the business but not the building, according to Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse II.
The building and its contents were “deemed a total loss" of "conservatively" $1.8 million, including insurance payouts and the staffing time of investigators, according to Chief Michael Wilkinson of Merced City Fire Department.
"It was a major event in downtown Merced," he said.
Crews from all five of Merced's fire stations responded to the fire, as well as engines from Calfire Merced County and Turlock Fire Department, Wilkinson said. Thirteen Merced police officers were also on scene.
The couple was arrested around 7 a.m. on suspicion of arson and fraud, officials said. They are each held in lieu of $75,000 bail, according to jail records.
The building that's stood since 1927 has since been cleared away, and officials said the structure next to it, the former Reinero's, is expected to be demolished as well.
This story will be updated.
