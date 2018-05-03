Pedestrian has 'very serious injuries' after collision in Merced, police say

A 33-year-old man was struck by a car in Merced on Thursday evening before the driver left the scene, according to police.
The man, whose name has not been released, was on foot in the area of Olive Avenue and M Street about 8:30 p.m. and was struck by a four-door sedan, likely a Honda, police said.
He was walking south on M Street "basically jaywalking" against the light when the sedan traveling westbound on Olive Avenue struck the man, according to Capt. Bimley West. The car passed through the intersection during a green light, he said.
"Based on the investigation, the pedestrian is the one at fault," West said.
The driver, however, did not stop and fled the scene, police said. The car was silver or beige, according to witnesses. There were other witnesses on the busy corner who left before police could ask what they saw, West said.
The pedestrian suffered "very serious injuries" and was flown to a Modesto-area hospital, West said. "We don't know if the pedestrian is going to survive," West said.
Police are looking for help from other witnesses or anyone who sees a newly damaged car, West said.
Police are asking anyone with more information on this incident to call 209-385-6905 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. Anonymous text messages can be sent to the police department by dialing "TIP411" (847411) and including the word "ComVIP" as the keyword in the message.
